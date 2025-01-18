Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Cisco ranges from £56.8K per year for Grade 6 to £71.6K per year for Grade 8. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £62.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer 2
£56.8K
£50.3K
£4.4K
£2K
Software Engineer III
£71.6K
£60.5K
£7K
£4.1K
Software Engineer IV
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)