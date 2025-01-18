Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Cisco ranges from ₹1.68M per year for Grade 4 to ₹5.49M per year for Grade 10. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹1.68M
₹1.32M
₹283K
₹81.4K
Software Engineer 2
₹2.1M
₹1.82M
₹210K
₹63.4K
Software Engineer III
₹3.25M
₹2.62M
₹477K
₹158K
Software Engineer IV
₹5.49M
₹4.29M
₹884K
₹314K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)