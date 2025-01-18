← Company Directory
Cisco
Cisco Technical Recruiter Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Technical Recruiter compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Cisco totals $270K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

What are the career levels at Cisco?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Recruiter at Cisco in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $335,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Technical Recruiter role in San Francisco Bay Area is $275,000.

