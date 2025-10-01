Company Directory
Cisco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Cisco Business Operations Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Business Operations Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Cisco totals $183K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cisco
Business Operations Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$183K
Level
G10
Base
$166K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$16.6K
Years at company
25 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Cisco?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Cisco in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $284,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Business Operations Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $186,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cisco

Related Companies

  • Akamai
  • VERISIGN
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • A10 Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources