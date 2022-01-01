← Company Directory
Cirrus Aircraft
Cirrus Aircraft Salaries

Cirrus Aircraft's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $117,012 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cirrus Aircraft. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$70.4K
Project Manager
$117K
Software Engineer
$76.4K
Technical Program Manager
$102K
The highest paying role reported at Cirrus Aircraft is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,012. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cirrus Aircraft is $89,073.

