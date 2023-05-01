CircleUp is a privately owned company founded in 2012 that empowers entrepreneurs with funding and support. They use their business technology platform, Helio, to increase the speed, quality, and objectivity of decision making in the private company landscape. CircleUp has facilitated investments for 500+ brands and counting, using a unique combination of data and machine learning technology to support underserved entrepreneurs. They have a vast network of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, and flexible financing solutions.