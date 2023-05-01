← Company Directory
CircleUp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CircleUp that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CircleUp is a privately owned company founded in 2012 that empowers entrepreneurs with funding and support. They use their business technology platform, Helio, to increase the speed, quality, and objectivity of decision making in the private company landscape. CircleUp has facilitated investments for 500+ brands and counting, using a unique combination of data and machine learning technology to support underserved entrepreneurs. They have a vast network of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, and flexible financing solutions.

    https://circleup.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CircleUp

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources