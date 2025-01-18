← Company Directory
Circles.Life
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Circles.Life Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Circles.Life totals SGD 104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Circles.Life's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Circles.Life
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 104K
Level
Staff Engineer
Base
SGD 78.3K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 13K
Bonus
SGD 13K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Circles.Life?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Circles.Life in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 173,264. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Circles.Life for the Backend Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 106,082.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Circles.Life

Related Companies

  • Pinduoduo
  • PhonePe
  • Streetbees
  • Medfusion
  • Zimperium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources