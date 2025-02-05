← Company Directory
CircleCI
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

CircleCI Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at CircleCI totals €197K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CircleCI's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At CircleCI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CircleCI in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €259,739. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CircleCI for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €138,676.

Other Resources