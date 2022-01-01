← Company Directory
CircleCI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CircleCI Salaries

CircleCI's salary ranges from $127,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $268,650 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CircleCI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
E2 $145K
E3 $159K
E4 $199K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$205K
Data Analyst
$149K
Human Resources
$131K
Product Designer
$127K
Product Manager
$195K
Sales
$269K
Software Engineering Manager
$180K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At CircleCI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CircleCI is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CircleCI is $169,344.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CircleCI

Related Companies

  • Ridecell
  • Omnivore
  • Splash
  • SecurityScorecard
  • UpKeep
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources