← Company Directory
Circle K
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Circle K Salaries

Circle K's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $105,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Circle K. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $105K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Financial Analyst
$55.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Circle K is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $105,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Circle K is $70,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Circle K

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources