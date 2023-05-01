← Company Directory
Circle Graphics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Circle Graphics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Circle Graphics is a leading producer of grand and large-format digital graphics, specializing in outdoor advertising, business signage, wall decor, art reproduction, and professional photography. With over 88 printers and 407,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities across the US, they produce recyclable materials up to 16 ft wide. They process over 20,000 files per day and print over 431 million square feet of material annually, providing exceptional customer service and industry-leading innovation.

    http://www.circlegraphicsonline.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Circle Graphics

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources