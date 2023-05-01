Circle Graphics is a leading producer of grand and large-format digital graphics, specializing in outdoor advertising, business signage, wall decor, art reproduction, and professional photography. With over 88 printers and 407,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities across the US, they produce recyclable materials up to 16 ft wide. They process over 20,000 files per day and print over 431 million square feet of material annually, providing exceptional customer service and industry-leading innovation.