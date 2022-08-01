← Company Directory
CIP Company
CIP Company Salaries

CIP Company's salary ranges from $104,520 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $161,805 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CIP Company. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Program Manager
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
Technical Program Manager
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CIP Company is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,805. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIP Company is $117,410.

