We empower greater health.Today, we have access to highly personalized and useful information in almost every area of our lives; our money, transportation, food, exercise, entertainment, and home security yet we don’t have this same access to the data and insights contained in our personal health records.The current healthcare system is highly complex and constrains the flow of useful information; patient health data and medical records are stored in hundreds of different systems, across thousands of independent organizations in millions of different formats.We simplify this complexity to securely connect healthcare decision-makers to the clinical data and hidden insights contained in patent medical records so that they can deliver greater outcomes at lower costs.