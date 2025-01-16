← Company Directory
Cineplex
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Cineplex Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Canada at Cineplex ranges from CA$117K to CA$164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cineplex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$126K - CA$148K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$117KCA$126KCA$148KCA$164K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cineplex?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Cineplex in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$163,606. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cineplex for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$117,460.

