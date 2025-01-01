← Company Directory
Cincinnati Public Schools
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cincinnati Public Schools that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) is a public school district dedicated to providing quality education to students in Cincinnati, Ohio. The district focuses on fostering a supportive learning environment, promoting academic excellence, and preparing students for future success. CPS offers a range of educational programs, resources, and extracurricular activities to meet diverse student needs. The district emphasizes community engagement and collaboration with families to enhance the educational experience and ensure all students thrive.

    cps-k12.org
    Website
    1829
    Year Founded
    2,250
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cincinnati Public Schools

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources