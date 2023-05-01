← Company Directory
Cinchy
Cinchy Salaries

Cinchy's salary ranges from $85,737 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $103,111 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cinchy. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$103K
Solution Architect
$85.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cinchy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cinchy is $94,424.

