Cinch Home Services
    Cinch makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and a seamless customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. We also partner with thousands of expert technicians nationwide who share our genuine commitment to providing unmatched service and value, ensuring effortless control over the ever-evolving life of a home. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and affinity partners’ expectations, every time.

    cinchhomeservices.com
    1978
    450
    $50M-$100M
