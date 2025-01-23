Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Cimpress ranges from ₹1.26M per year for PR1 to ₹4.1M per year for PR3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
PR1
₹1.26M
₹1.26M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.35M
₹2.35M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.1M
₹3.77M
₹298K
₹36.4K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)