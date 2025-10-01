Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Cimpress ranges from ₹1.31M per year for PR1 to ₹4.11M per year for PR3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.07M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)