Cimpress Product Manager Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The median Product Manager compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package at Cimpress totals ₹5.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cimpress
Product Manager
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹5.65M
Level
PR3
Base
₹5.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cimpress?

₹13.94M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Cimpress in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,527,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cimpress for the Product Manager role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹5,647,991.

Other Resources