CIMA Group is a technology and service partner that is focused on innovation to support the evolution of consumer behavioral trends. CIMA Group has been committed since 1981 to empower businesses through simple enablement. Headquartered in Miami and with presence in Guayaquil, CIMA Group has strategically expanded its portfolio to include solutions in the Communications and IoT sectors. We have continuously identified and addressed our clients’ challenges to deliver the best products and services to successfully compete in today’s digital economy. CIMA Group will continue its commitment to empower its global customer-base by effectively combining Technology, Innovation, and Human Capital, for decades to come.