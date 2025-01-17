← Company Directory
Ciklum
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Czech Republic

Ciklum Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

The median Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Ciklum totals CZK 1.27M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciklum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ciklum
Backend Software Engineer
Hradec Kralove, KR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 1.27M
Level
L3
Base
CZK 1.27M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Ciklum?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ciklum in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 2,416,831. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciklum for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is UAH 2,222,692.

Other Resources