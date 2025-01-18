Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cigna ranges from $95.3K per year for Senior Analyst to $154K per year for Senior Advisor. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$95.3K
$92.9K
$0
$2.4K
Lead Analyst
$97.1K
$91.8K
$625
$4.7K
Advisor
$127K
$114K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Advisor
$154K
$141K
$1.7K
$11.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)