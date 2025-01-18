← Company Directory
Cigna
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • New York City Area

Cigna Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Cigna ranges from $105K per year for Senior Analyst to $167K per year for Senior Advisor. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Senior Analyst
(Entry Level)
$105K
$103K
$0
$2.1K
Lead Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Advisor
$167K
$148K
$3.3K
$15K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cigna in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cigna for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $118,000.

