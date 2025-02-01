← Company Directory
Ciena
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Ciena Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ciena totals CA$158K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$158K
CA$137K
CA$5.8K
CA$14.8K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$227K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.6K+ (sometimes CA$426K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Ciena in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$183,223. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$138,423.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ciena

Related Companies

  • Viavi Solutions
  • Nokia
  • Limelight Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources