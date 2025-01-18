← Company Directory
Ciena
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

Ciena Networking Engineer Salaries

Networking Engineer compensation in Canada at Ciena ranges from CA$98.7K per year for P1 to CA$152K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
CA$98.7K
CA$93.1K
CA$2.1K
CA$3.5K
P2
CA$120K
CA$111K
CA$5K
CA$4.2K
P3
CA$152K
CA$134K
CA$12.3K
CA$5.5K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Ciena in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$176,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena for the Networking Engineer role in Canada is CA$117,171.

Other Resources