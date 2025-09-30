Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Ciena ranges from $114K per year for P1 to $180K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$114K
$104K
$1.5K
$8.5K
P2
$133K
$125K
$1.7K
$6.5K
P3
$180K
$157K
$5.9K
$17K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
