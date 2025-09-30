Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Ciena ranges from ₹3.24M per year for P2 to ₹3.84M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹3.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹3.24M
₹3.13M
₹0
₹110K
P3
₹3.84M
₹3.31M
₹151K
₹376K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --


25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
