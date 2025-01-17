Software Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Ciena ranges from CA$93.2K per year for P1 to CA$156K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$93.2K
CA$89.7K
CA$1K
CA$2.4K
P2
CA$118K
CA$110K
CA$4.2K
CA$4.4K
P3
CA$156K
CA$142K
CA$5K
CA$8.5K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
