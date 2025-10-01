Project Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$106K per year for Project Manager I to CA$117K per year for Senior Project Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Project Manager I
CA$106K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$5.2K
Project Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Project Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
