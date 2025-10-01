Company Directory
CIBC
CIBC Product Manager Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Product Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$109K per year for Associate Product Manager to CA$142K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
CA$109K
CA$89.1K
CA$0
CA$19.5K
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at CIBC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at CIBC in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$167,057. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIBC for the Product Manager role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$127,339.

