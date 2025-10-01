Product Manager compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$109K per year for Associate Product Manager to CA$142K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
CA$109K
CA$89.1K
CA$0
CA$19.5K
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
