Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$99.7K per year for Data Scientist I to CA$122K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist I
CA$99.7K
CA$95.5K
CA$522.1
CA$3.7K
Data Scientist II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title