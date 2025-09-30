Company Directory

Cian Data Scientist Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Cian totals RUB 4.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cian
Data Scientist
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 4.63M
Level
Senior MLE
Base
RUB 4.63M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
