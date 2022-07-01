ChurnZero is Customer Success software for growing SaaS and subscription businesses. Our platform is uniquely designed to integrate with CRM systems and tightly into an application or service. In doing so, ChurnZero (1) helps businesses understand how their customers use their product, (2) assesses their health and their likelihood to renew, and (3) gives the business the means to automate and personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints, including in-app content. ChurnZero customers find instant ROI as their customer success managers are immediately more productive and better informed and their customers are getting better just-in-time service from the automated playbooks.