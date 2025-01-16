Salaries

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ranges from $80.4K to $117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation $91.1K - $106K United States Common Range Possible Range $80.4K $91.1K $106K $117K Common Range Possible Range

