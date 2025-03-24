Salaries

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ranges from $63.1K to $88.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Total Compensation $68.4K - $82.8K United States Common Range Possible Range $63.1K $68.4K $82.8K $88.2K Common Range Possible Range

