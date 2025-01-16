← Company Directory
Chubb
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Chubb Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Malaysia at Chubb ranges from MYR 109K to MYR 152K per year.

Average Total Compensation

MYR 118K - MYR 143K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 109KMYR 118KMYR 143KMYR 152K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Chubb?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Chubb in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 152,449. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chubb for the Product Designer role in Malaysia is MYR 109,080.

