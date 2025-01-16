← Company Directory
Chubb
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Chubb Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chubb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$275K - MX$326K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$242KMX$275KMX$326KMX$344K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Chubb?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Chubb in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$6,618,864. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chubb for the Business Analyst role in Mexico is MXMX$4,661,983.

Other Resources