← Company Directory
CHS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CHS Salaries

CHS's salary ranges from $44,609 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $179,100 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CHS. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$44.6K
Product Designer
$108K
Product Manager
$179K
Software Engineer
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CHS is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CHS is $104,432.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CHS

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources