Chronus
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Chronus Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Chronus totals ₹5.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chronus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chronus
Senior Software Engineer 2
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹5.14M
Level
L4
Base
₹4.32M
Stock (/yr)
₹485K
Bonus
₹333K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Chronus?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Chronus in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,407,730. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chronus for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹5,135,077.

