Chronosphere
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Chronosphere Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Chronosphere ranges from $225K per year for L4 to $441K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $358K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chronosphere's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$225K
$190K
$31.4K
$3.8K
L5
$441K
$233K
$175K
$33K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Chronosphere, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chronosphere in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $475,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chronosphere for the Software Engineer role in United States is $345,000.

