Chronicled is a technology company based in San Francisco, CA. We enable automation, trust, and automatic settlement for transactions between companies in the Life Sciences industry. Every year, $500 billion in pharmaceutical medication is dispensed to patients in the US. Behind that industry revenue, intra-company transactions like chargebacks, rebates, and other administrative fees drive distribution and incentives between companies. Chronicled offers solutions powered by the blockchain-based MediLedger Network to automatically settle these transactions, thereby eliminating manual processing, revenue leakage, and cash flow delays experienced across the industry. Chronicled's first industry revenue management solution, Contracts & Chargebacks, automatically settles chargeback claims between pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations to ensuring drug pricing accuracy for healthcare providers, pharmacies, and other dispensers.