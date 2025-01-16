← Company Directory
Chope
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Chope Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at Chope ranges from SGD 115K to SGD 161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chope's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 125K - SGD 145K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 115KSGD 125KSGD 145KSGD 161K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Chope?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Chope in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 161,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chope for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 115,283.

