← Company Directory
Choice Hotels
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Choice Hotels Salaries

Choice Hotels's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $223,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Choice Hotels. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Business Analyst
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Choice Hotels is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Choice Hotels is $105,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Choice Hotels

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources