← Company Directory
Chitkara University
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Chitkara University Salaries

Chitkara University's median salary is $14,303 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chitkara University. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$14.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chitkara University is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $14,303. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chitkara University is $14,303.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chitkara University

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources