HomeEquity Bank is a Canadian bank that specializes in reverse mortgages for homeowners aged 55 and over. They offer financial solutions such as the CHIP Reverse Mortgage® and Income Advantage® to help Canadians access the equity they've built up in their homes. HomeEquity Bank has been the leader in reverse mortgages in Canada since 1986 and has an extensive partner network including major Canadian banks, credit unions, mortgage brokers, and financial planning firms.