Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese Academy of Sciences Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Chinese Academy of Sciences ranges from CN¥318K to CN¥464K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chinese Academy of Sciences's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥365K - CN¥416K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥318KCN¥365KCN¥416KCN¥464K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Chinese Academy of Sciences sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥463,595. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chinese Academy of Sciences for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CN¥318,230.

Other Resources