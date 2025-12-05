Company Directory
China Telecom
China Telecom Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at China Telecom ranges from SGD 73.2K to SGD 102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for China Telecom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$61.5K - $74.5K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$56.7K$61.5K$74.5K$79.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at China Telecom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at China Telecom in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 102,306. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at China Telecom for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 73,202.

