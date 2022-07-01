← Company Directory
China Telecom
Work Here? Claim Your Company

China Telecom Salaries

China Telecom's salary ranges from $15,543 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $89,698 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of China Telecom. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $34.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.7K
Marketing
$15.5K
Sales
$56.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at China Telecom is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at China Telecom is $45,448.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for China Telecom

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources