Chili Piper
Chili Piper Salaries

Chili Piper's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Italy at the low-end to $145,725 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chili Piper. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$98K
Recruiter
$146K
Software Engineer
$127K
UX Researcher
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chili Piper is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chili Piper is $120,893.

